Cognizant opens 50-bed ICU ward at Osmania hospital

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 25, 2021

Technology company Cognizant has set up a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Osmania General Hospital. Taken up as part of the company’s Covid-19 response programme Operation C3, the ICU was formally opened by Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Saturday.

The firm worked with Round Table India Trust to set up the Rs 1.05-crore ICU at the government-run hospital.

Cognizant Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the IT firm, had established a 40-bed Covid-19 care centre at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS, Hyderabad).

“We have 250 ICU beds in the hospital. The additional bed strength would help us serve more patients,” Nagender, Superintendent of the Osmania General Hospital, said in a statement.

