Coimbatore Vizha event to be held virtual during January 2-10

The 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha – a celebration of the city’s strength, uniqueness and culture is slated between January 2nd and 10th. And for the first time, the 100-odd events planned across the city over the 10 days are proposed to be held completely virtual, staying mindful of the pandemic.
With the Vizha team reaching out to Tamizh Sangams and Alumni community across the globe, the 2021 Coimbatore Vizha is expected to be witnessed by audience across the globe.
Hashtags #CelebrateCoimbatore, and #CoimbatoreVizha are being used to reach out to people on social media.
The events have been planned to address people from all walks of life.
Jayaprashanth Jayachandran, Co Chair, Coimbatore Vizha said that the launch would witness a flower shower over ESI and CMCH Hospitals as a mark of gratitude to the Covid warriors. “A helicopter ride would also be available to the public to experience the skyline of Namma Kovai”, he said
Over 20 marquee events including fitness challenges such as marathon and Healthy Kovai Cyclathon, Vizha Food Fest involving restaurants to appreciate regional food, Chef’s Plate cooking competition that pays tribute to the Kongunadu region, Virtual Art street that provides a platform to local artists, ‘The Pitch’ for start-ups, Virtual Heritage Tours, Gift a Device, an initiative to Bridge Digital Divide by providing unutilised phones and laptops to under-priviliged kids, Beacon of Hope, an initiative that encourages lighting up of Diyas at home while major landmarks in the City etc are planned with partnering organisations.
This is a celebration of hope, resilience and a tribute to the people who made the year 2020 safe for us, said the Vizha team.
