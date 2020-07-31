National

'Collective effort needed to revive MSMEs hit hard by Covid crisis'

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

A closure will not only impact production but also cause loss of jobs

The State Industry and Commerce Secretary, APM Mohammad Haneesh, has called for joint efforts by the Government and industry bodies and associations to revive small and medium enterprises in the Covid crisis.

He was delivering the keynote address at a virtual session on Atmanirbhar Kerala and MSMEs empowerment, organised by the FICCI Kerala State Council and KAS.

He urged MSMEs to be ready to make new strides by utilizing schemes implemented by the Central and State governments for the medium and small scale industrial sector. Haneesh said no industry in Kerala can achieve the desired growth without addressing environmental issues.

MSME Development Institute Director-in-Charge M Palanivel said the government and agencies are working to create the necessary environment for micro and small enterprises to survive the crisis by adopting a customer-centric approach and product diversification.

Manish Mohan, Business Facilitator, Gem Portal, Kerala, requested that MSMEs in Kerala take advantage of the opportunity to market their products using the Government e-Marketplace Space (GEM) portal during the Covid period.

Kailash Kumar Varodia, CFO, Receivables Exchange of India, explained the possibilities of Tredsportal, which helps sellers get payments in advance.

FICCI Co-Chairman, Deepak L Aswani, Kerala State Small Industries Association President, M Khalid, and FICCI Kerala Head, Savio Mathew, also spoke.

