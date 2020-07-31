'Collective effort needed to revive MSMEs hit hard by Covid crisis'

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The State Industry and Commerce Secretary, APM Mohammad Haneesh, has called for joint efforts by the Government and industry bodies and associations to revive small and medium enterprises in the Covid crisis.
He was delivering the keynote address at a virtual session on Atmanirbhar Kerala and MSMEs empowerment, organised by the FICCI Kerala State Council and KAS.
He urged MSMEs to be ready to make new strides by utilizing schemes implemented by the Central and State governments for the medium and small scale industrial sector. Haneesh said no industry in Kerala can achieve the desired growth without addressing environmental issues.
MSME Development Institute Director-in-Charge M Palanivel said the government and agencies are working to create the necessary environment for micro and small enterprises to survive the crisis by adopting a customer-centric approach and product diversification.
Manish Mohan, Business Facilitator, Gem Portal, Kerala, requested that MSMEs in Kerala take advantage of the opportunity to market their products using the Government e-Marketplace Space (GEM) portal during the Covid period.
Kailash Kumar Varodia, CFO, Receivables Exchange of India, explained the possibilities of Tredsportal, which helps sellers get payments in advance.
FICCI Co-Chairman, Deepak L Aswani, Kerala State Small Industries Association President, M Khalid, and FICCI Kerala Head, Savio Mathew, also spoke.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...