Columbia Pacific Communities launches project for senior citizens

Columbia Pacific Communities, part of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management, has launched a senior living design and management project — The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences.

Columbia Pacific Management will manage 157 apartments and public spaces, offer facilities such as 24x7 healthcare, a club with a swimming pool, and home style food and cater to the residents’ needs.

Mohit Nirula, CEO, commenting on the launch of the first property in India, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our 10th senior living community in the country – The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences in Bengaluru. A lot of thought and Columbia Pacific Management’s four decades of experience in senior living of have gone into making India’s first senior living community designed to international standards.”

“Residents of The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences will be able to leave their daily chores to us and use their time instead to embrace life, pursue passions and give back to society in more ways than ever before,” he added.

Carsten Belanich, Lead - International Senior Housing Funds, said: “The senior population in India is expected to touch 173 million by 2026. There is an increasing need for a wholesome support system that takes care of physical, emotional and mental well being of seniors. Drawing on our group’s deep expertise in developing senior housing across the US, Europe and Asia, we are confident that Columbia Pacific Communities will positively shape the senior living category in India.”