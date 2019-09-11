Columbia Pacific Communities launches project for senior citizens

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
Columbia Pacific Communities, part of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management, has launched a senior living design and management project — The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences.
Columbia Pacific Management will manage 157 apartments and public spaces, offer facilities such as 24x7 healthcare, a club with a swimming pool, and home style food and cater to the residents’ needs.
Mohit Nirula, CEO, commenting on the launch of the first property in India, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our 10th senior living community in the country – The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences in Bengaluru. A lot of thought and Columbia Pacific Management’s four decades of experience in senior living of have gone into making India’s first senior living community designed to international standards.”
“Residents of The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences will be able to leave their daily chores to us and use their time instead to embrace life, pursue passions and give back to society in more ways than ever before,” he added.
Carsten Belanich, Lead - International Senior Housing Funds, said: “The senior population in India is expected to touch 173 million by 2026. There is an increasing need for a wholesome support system that takes care of physical, emotional and mental well being of seniors. Drawing on our group’s deep expertise in developing senior housing across the US, Europe and Asia, we are confident that Columbia Pacific Communities will positively shape the senior living category in India.”
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
Home cover policies have multiple rules and restrictions that you need to be aware of
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports