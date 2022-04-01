Commercial LPG price goes up by ₹250

Price of LPG used by commercial establishments has been increased by ₹249.50 to ₹2,253 per 19-kg cylinder

Price of LPG used by commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants has been increased by ₹249.50 to ₹2,253 per 19-kg cylinder. The new price comes into effect on Friday.

However, prices of cooking LPG used in household kitchens were not changed. Rates of such gas were hiked by ₹50 to ₹949.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 22. Likewise, there was no change in the price of petrol and diesel on Friday. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by ₹6.40 per litre.

Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices were hiked by 2 per cent — the seventh straight increase this year — to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly — was hiked by ₹2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to ₹1,12,924.83 per kl (₹112.92 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

While jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month, LPG rates change once a month. Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily based on equivalent rates in the international market.

The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (₹17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16.

ATF in Mumbai now costs ₹111,690.61 per kl, while it is priced at ₹117,353.71 in Kolkata and ₹116.583.71 in Chennai.

Fuel prices have been increased in India because energy prices globally have risen on back of supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.