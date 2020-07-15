Committee to examine long-term side-effects in Covid-19 patients

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
An expert committee has been constituted to study the long-term side-effects in Covid-19 patients who have recovered and been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
India has recorded as many as 9,36,181 Covid-19 cases till July 15, of which 5,92,032 persons have recovered. The recovery rate is stagnant at 63 per cent over the past three days. Another 24,309 persons have died.
Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty to the MoHFW, said an expert committee under the Directorate-General of Health Services is examining the long-term side-effects among Covid-19 patients deemed to have ‘recovered.’ Concerns were raised after ‘recovered’ patients reported fluctuating blood pressure and cardiac issues. “A committee has been set up which is working with treating physicians across Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital, and six All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospitals, apart from New Delhi AIIMS, which is conducting a separate study, to ascertain complications being faced by discharged patients,” Bhushan said.
Bhushan said based on the outcome of the committee’s discussions, the MoHFW may consider changing guidelines for management of the pandemic.
