Companies take to carrot and stick to vaccinate ‘hesitant’ staff

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Abhishek Jain, an Ahmedabad-based insurance consultant in his early 30s, travels across the length and breadth of the city meeting clients. Concerned about his safety, his family kept pushing him to take the vaccine. But it was only after constant insistence from his company that he finally took the jab.
“The company is closely watching who has taken a jab and who are still left. We get daily reminders. There is no penal action, but the company strongly emphasises on it. I had to take it,” said Jain, who was reluctant to take the Covid vaccine. Global companies such as investment banking majors Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase are reported to be pushing employees to get vaccinated to make workplaces safer.
In India, too, be it manufacturing, services or in agricultural supply chain, companies are asking employees, associates and workers to take the jab. Some are incentivising it, others are dis-incentivising those not taking the vaccine, by putting restrictions on access to the workplace – and this, despite concerns over the short supply of vaccines. As part of an essential service, private insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company sees vaccination of employees crucial to keeping business continuity. Its Managing Director and Chief Executive, Tapan Singhel, informed that besides conducting free vaccination camps for employees and dependents at office and through hospital tie-ups, the company also ensured vaccination for contract employees, distribution partners such as agents, security personnel, and office support staff to “create a safe working environment”.
Over 70 per cent of all employees are vaccinated and Singhel looks to make it 100 per cent by August-end. “We believe in encouraging our people rather than dis-incentivising them,” he said.
Bajaj Allianz GIC has only allowed staff/agents/customers with at least one dose of the vaccine to the office premises. “We are also running weekly campaigns, ensuring focused calling, along with creating consciousness through business heads to ensure maximum participation in the vaccination drives,” said Singhel.
International development consulting firm IPE Global’s MD, Ashwajit Singh, said: “With one of every six staff member affected by the virus directly or indirectly and the fear of third wave looming large, we decided to allow staff to work from office only after they have furnished the certificate of first jab by June 30 and all jabs by September 30.”
This has been tagged with the annual performance indicators of each of the team lead. “There is an internal reward scheme running for those who are fully vaccinated within the timeline.” Already about 80 per cent of the staff have got at least one jab.
In the manufacturing space, vaccination of office staff and those at the shop-floor or production lines, is also being encouraged. India’s largest integrated denim fabric maker, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, has about 4,000 employees.
Convincing each one and ensuring they take a jab often becomes a tall task in large enterprises. Gaurav Davda, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy at Jindal Worldwide, said: “Employees are being encouraged to take the vaccine and we see a large number of them have already gone ahead and taken the jab. There is no penal action for unvaccinated, but we push for more and more employees to take the jab. The government-driven awareness is also helping to remove vaccine hesitancy.”
The agriculture supply chain involves traders, loaders, farmers, brokers coming together at a single location such as APMCs. “But we’ve made it compulsory to either produce a vaccine certificate or get rapid test at the entrance of the APMC. This has helped us achieve 90 per cent coverage with at least first dose,” said Ashok Valunj, former director at APMC Vashi.
At the State level, too, Gujarat made it mandatory for commercial service providers, including shopowners and their staff, to get at least the first jab by July 31. Failure to do so would result in closure of the premises, the administration said, as more authorities adopt a carrot or stick approach to increase vaccine coverage.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...