Confidence motion moved in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly.

Initiating the debate on the motion, Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to “topple” the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Akbar, he said the Mughal emperor had to taste defeat in Mewar of Rajasthan during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP’s attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

In a House of 200, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.