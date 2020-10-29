Confirmed Covid-19 cases in India cross 80 lakh

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 80 lakh, with a spurt in new cases in Kerala and Delhi increasing new infections reported in the country steadily.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours have gone close to 50,000, up significantly from nearly 36,000 daily cases reported earlier this week. During the same period close to 56,500 people recovered from the infection while 517 persons died. The total death toll from Covid-19 so far is 1,20,527.

Among the States which are showing an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases, Kerala reported 8,790 new cases and 7,660 recoveries, while Delhi had 5,673 new cases and 4,128 recoveries during the last 24 hours. Maharashtra still has the highest number of active Covid-19 infections at 1,30,286. Its recoveries continue to be more than new fresh daily cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 6,738 new infections, 8,430 recoveries and 91 deaths.