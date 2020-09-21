Confirmed Covid cases cross 1 lakh in last 24 hrs

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India stood at 1,02,011 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of confirmed cases so far going beyond 54 lakh.
According to data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there were 10,03,299 active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 93,356 people recovered and 1,130 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.
With this, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 54,87,580 and this includes 43,96,399 discharged or recovered patients. The total number also includes 87,882 deaths till date. The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32,128.4. Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases in India are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.
Maharashtra tops the chart in the active Covid-19 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576), according to official data. Meanwhile, while participating in the Lok Sabha debate on Covid -19 pandemic, Union Health the Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that irresponsible behaviour is the main reason behind so many people getting affected by the coronavirus.
On the status of Covid-19 vaccine, he said that 145 vaccines across the globe are under preclinical evaluation and 35 are under preclinical trials. In India, there are 30 vaccine candidates, three of these are in advanced trials of phase 1,2 and 3 and over 4 are in the advanced stages of the pre-clinical trial, he added.
