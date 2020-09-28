National

Confirmed Covid cases in India cross 6 million mark

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 6 million mark on Sunday, with 82,170 people testing positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus ib the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, close to 75,000 people recovered during the same period, taking the total recoveries beyond 5 million mark. However, there has a significant drop in recoveries from the peak of 92,844 achieved on September 24.

As many as 1,039 persons succumbed to the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 95,542 till date.

Currently there are 9,62,640 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

