Confusion over Ajit Pawar’s status as NCP House leader

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Confusion prevailed on whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar was still his party’s legislature wing leader or not as the Maharashtra Assembly authorities and constitutional experts expressed different views over it.
Rajendra Bhagwat, secretary in-charge of State Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday said it is the House Speaker who has the discretionary powers to decide whether Jayant Patil should be considered as new leader of the NCP’s legislature party. “We have received a letter from the NCP about its new leader of the House, but the Speaker (Haribhau Bagade) will take a decision on it.”
A source in the Vidhan Bhawan said the Speaker has so far not accepted the NCP’s decision of replacing Ajit Pawar with Jayant Patil.
After Ajit Pawar last week rebelled against his party and supported the BJP to form government in the state, the NCP removed him as its legislature wing leader and delegated the powers to Jayant Patil.
BJP leader Bagade served as speaker of the state Assembly from 2014-19. He is still the Speaker of the House, though no MLA has so far been sworn in.
Former Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said the new Assembly has not come into force, hence “Ajit Pawar is the leader of the NCP’s legislature wing and his decision to support the BJP to form government should be held supreme.” “It cannot be debatable,” he added.
However, constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said if the NCP has replaced Ajit Pawar by appointing Jayant Patil, then the latter should be considered the NCP’s legislature party leader in the Assembly. It is true that the Speaker has discretionary powers, but he (Bagade) cannot ignore the party’s decision to replace Ajit Pawar with Jayant Patil, Bapat said.
“When the Constitution was being prepared, it was made clear that a party should be held more important than a persons interest. So, if the NCP has a different opinion than Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form government, then the party’s (NCP) decision is supreme,” he said.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
The Stock of HDFC Life Insurance Company has moved out of the price band between ₹565 and ₹593 that had been ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...