Cong blasts SC for moving Covid cases in HCs to itself

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Congress criticised the Supreme Court’s intervention and the directions that followed in managing the Covid situation. The party said such an intervention will lead to further centralisation of the pandemic management and will do no good to solve the crisis.
He was referring to the Supreme Court transferring to itself the Covid-related cases in various high courts.
Party spokesman, Rajya Sabha MP and leading lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said the intervention was totally uncalled for. “Unfortunately, it is wrong, wrong and wrong. It is wrong because it is not suo motu ameliorative but a reaction to palliative High Court orders. It is wrong because decentralisation not over centralisation—judicial, administrative and societal—is the need of the hour,” Singhvi told reporters here on Friday, commenting on the apex court’s directions on Thursday.
He said the directions, issued on the very last day of the incumbent Chief Justice’s term of office, have virtually paralysed ongoing action in the country giving a healing touch to local problems at the local level.
“It is wrong because the SC is ill- equipped to deal with such local issues, local logistics and should not supplant that local touch on the erroneous and fallacious touchstone of uniformity,” he felt.
The Congress leader said such orders have “a demoralising, chilling, paralysing and negative effect” on the excellent work being done by other non governmental institutions of governance, including High Courts. He feared that the order may have the “unintended effect of legitimation of the utter failure” of the Centre on all fronts of Covid management.
He charged that “This government defines shortages, shortcomings, and short-sightedness. The priorities of the Prime Minister and Home Minister reflect that they have entirely become inefficient, incompetent, and indifferent towards the Covid crisis.” he said.
“All venerable institutions have to realise that their primary job is to protect the lives of citizens of India, not the reputation of the Centre. Just like net neutrality, the nation needs ‘vaccine neutrality’ from the Government,” he added.
Singhvi said patients are dying while their families search in vain for hospital beds. “Supplies of oxygen and medicines are running low, leading to robberies of drugs from hospitals. Crematoriums and burial grounds cannot cope with the sheer number of corpses,” he added.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...