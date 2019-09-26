National

Cong defends Pawar, says BJP using ED for poll propaganda

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

The Congress came out in support of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

As the preparations for the elections are in full swing, the Congress, in support of its Maharashtra ally, said the BJP is using the investigating agency as a tool for propaganda.

Congress’ media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP-led government is haunting a politician like Pawar who has spent six decades in public life.

‘A conspiracy’

“The ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department are part of the BJP’s propaganda machinery. They will probe a leader from the Opposition whenever there is an election,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala added that there is a conspiracy to hook Pawar in the case. “The BJP is hatching a conspiracy to hook a person like Pawar who has spent six decades in public life,” he added.

The final round of the seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress and the NCP are taking place at various levels. The screening committee of the Congress and the Central Election Committee of the party met here on Thursday to discuss the situation in Maharashtra.

Setting the tone of the campaign, Surjewala said Indian youth have a straight question to the BJP: “Howdy education and howdy unemployment?”

“The BJP government has ruined education and employment in India. There’s neither work, nor good education, but unemployment and this is the ‘sab kuch theek’ (all well) for the BJP government,” Surjewala said.

Published on September 26, 2019
Maharashtra
politics
