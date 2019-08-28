Cong flays Pak for dragging in Rahul’s name...

Citing a petition on Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly moved by Pakistan in the United Nations, wherein the name of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been mentioned, the Congress said Pakistan is ‘mischievously’ trying to drag him into the controversy to justify a ‘pack of lies’ and ‘deliberate misinformation’.

Party spokeperson Randeep Singh Surjewala maintained that J&K and Ladakh were, are, and shall always remain an integral part of India. “No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth. Instead, Pakistan should answer to the world about unpardonable and inhumane violations of human rights in POK-Gilgit-Hunza-Baltistan.

“Pakistan also owes an explanation for designed persecution of over 70 million Mohajirs and killing of over 25,000 by Pakistani Forces,” he claimed.

Rahul tweets

Surjewala’s statement followed a couple of tweets by Rahul Gandhi, blaming Pakistan for the violence in J&K.

“I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. There is violence in J&K. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan, which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he tweeted.

Surjewala added that human rights violations in Balochistan, including thousands who have gone missing as also mass graves being uncovered by different agencies have never been answered.

“Let the world be reminded again that almost every terrorist organisation thrives in Pakistan under political and military patronage — be it Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Hizbul Mujahedeen, Al-Queda or Taliban and its multiple offshoots. We urge that Pakistan should give answer to these questions to its people, and also to the international community, instead of raising the fake Kashmir bogey,” he added.

Later responding to Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javdekar’s comments that the stand taken by the Wayanad MP has given a handle to Pakistan to target India, Surjewala told reporters that it is tragic that Javadekar is twisting Gandhi’s statement.

“What objection does he have in Gandhi’s statement? Is it not a statement that shows the consolidated, united face of India,” Surjewala asked.