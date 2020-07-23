Cong releases documents to claim ₹2,000 cr corruption

Opposition Congress on Thursday released documents allegedly pointing to corruption in Covid-19 related procurement and demanded a judicial probe

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar jointly released the documents relating to the claims of misappropriation of over ₹2,000 crore in Covid related procurement and said they are to intensify #LekkaKodi campaign.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the government had spent ₹4,167 crore since March this year but more than ₹2,000 crore has been siphoned off. He released documents related to expenditure incurred by various departments in the purchase of equipment and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court.

He said “Congress will continue to cooperate with the government in saving people’s lives. We will not cooperate with corruption and looting of money.”

He claimed, “the Central government has procured 50,000 ventilators under PMCares at a cost of ₹4 lakh per unit. Tamil Nadu has procured at ₹4.78 lakh. But in our State, the price is between ₹5.6 lakh to ₹18.2 lakh. Is this not corruption?” he charged.

Siddaramaiah said he had written more than 20 letters to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and others. But he had not received any reply. Instead, the Chief Minister is misleading people through rhetoric statements.

“They are yet to give details of all the procurement orders of the health department, which includes pending payment orders. They have not given any details of procurement from other departments. This is worth more than ₹4,000 crore. People have the right to know even those,” said Siddaramaiah.