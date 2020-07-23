Cong releases documents to claim ₹2,000 cr corruption

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Opposition Congress on Thursday released documents allegedly pointing to corruption in Covid-19 related procurement and demanded a judicial probe
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar jointly released the documents relating to the claims of misappropriation of over ₹2,000 crore in Covid related procurement and said they are to intensify #LekkaKodi campaign.
Siddaramaiah alleged that the government had spent ₹4,167 crore since March this year but more than ₹2,000 crore has been siphoned off. He released documents related to expenditure incurred by various departments in the purchase of equipment and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court.
He said “Congress will continue to cooperate with the government in saving people’s lives. We will not cooperate with corruption and looting of money.”
He claimed, “the Central government has procured 50,000 ventilators under PMCares at a cost of ₹4 lakh per unit. Tamil Nadu has procured at ₹4.78 lakh. But in our State, the price is between ₹5.6 lakh to ₹18.2 lakh. Is this not corruption?” he charged.
Siddaramaiah said he had written more than 20 letters to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and others. But he had not received any reply. Instead, the Chief Minister is misleading people through rhetoric statements.
“They are yet to give details of all the procurement orders of the health department, which includes pending payment orders. They have not given any details of procurement from other departments. This is worth more than ₹4,000 crore. People have the right to know even those,” said Siddaramaiah.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...