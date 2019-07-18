Congress asks Akash Vijayvargiya to apologise to civic official

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday demanded that BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya publicly apologise to the civic official he assaulted with a cricket bat last month, and to the people of his constituency.
On June 26, Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation during an argument over the demolition of a dilapidated building.
The incident, caught on camera, led to the arrest of the 34-year-old MLA who represents the Indore-3 Assembly seat. He was released on bail after spending four days in jail.
“According to some media reports, Akash apologised in writing to his party for assaulting the civic official. His regret does not count at all given that the State BJP leadership is trying to cover up its MLA’s misdeed since day one,” State Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla said in a press statement.
“Akash should publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted in full public view. Besides, he should also seek forgiveness from those who voted for him,” he said.
His conduct had earned the ire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who during a meeting of the BJP in New Delhi warned ‘arrogance and misbehaviour’ willnot be tolerated.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...