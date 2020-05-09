Congress asks Telangana to bring back migrant labourers stranded in Gulf

The Congress Party has asked the Telangana Government to bring back the migrant labourers stranded in the Gulf countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has said that the condition of the stranded labourers was very bad after the COVID-19 pandemic hit those countries.

In an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he appealed to initiate measures to bring the labourers back to Telangana.

Quoting the Ministry of External Affairs numbers, he said there were over 12 lakh people from Telangana working in the Gulf region. Stating that the State received huge remittances from them in normal months, he said the situation was completely different as the pandemic and falling oil prices hit the economies of the Gulf countries very hard.

“Even if the pandemic subsides, there is likely to be serious business crisis due to fall in oil prices and labourers are likely to lose their jobs,” he said.

“It is time the State government talk to the Centre and initiate measures to bring them back to the State. The State should bear the cost of their travel,” he said.