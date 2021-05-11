Congress-BJP battle over Covid escalates

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress continue to spar over the rising cases of Covid-19. Responding to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on vaccine policy and other issues in Covid management, BJP leader JP Nadda blamed the Congress for the lack of health infrastructure in the country.

The Congress asked the BJP to stop blaming Congress for everything.

Nadda said in a letter to Gandhi that ever since the pandemic struck in 2020, Modi has been working closely with all arms of the Government to add more momentum to the fight against the pandemic. “It is in this context that I am saddened but not surprised by the conduct of the Congress Party during these challenging times. While there are certainly a few members of your party who (like several other selfless citizens) are doing commendable work in helping people, their hardwork gets eclipsed by the consistent negativity spread by the more senior members of the party,” he said.

‘Contradictory stance’

He wished that the top echelons of the Congress would stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting their stand just based on political considerations. “The Covid-19 vaccine made in India does not belong to any political party or leader it belongs to the nation. Yet, the Congress Party could did not do the right thing instead only did the wrong politics,” he charged in the letter.

He accused that the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the pandemic will be “remembered for duplicity and pettiness.”

“Your party, under your leadership, is doing no favours to itself by opposing lockdowns and then demanding for the same, ignoring the Centre’s advisories on the second wave of Covid and then saying they did not get any information, holding massive election rallies in Kerala causing a spike in Covid cases while grandstanding about election rallies elsewhere, supporting protests but speaking about following Covid guidelines. Even when the second wave was on the rise, your party leaders were happier being seen in super spreader political events in North India, where there was no regard for masks or social distancing. This is not the era when such information can be erased from public memory,” he said.

Responding to Nadda’s letter, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said that Rahul Gandhi has given about half a dozen suggestions to the Government.

‘Constructive suggestions’

“Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Congress Working Committee, many of our senior leaders, time and again, they have been coming up with suggestions and they all have been constructive suggestions given to the Central Government. Unfortunately, the reply of Nadda is full of arrogance,” Maken said.

“We would like to ask the BJP, the Central Government, please leave this arrogance. What we have seen today in Ganga river, about 150 dead bodies found there. It clearly shows their arrogance, it clearly shows, how they are fiddling with the data, it clearly shows, how they are trying to stop the data from going to the public, from going to the scientists. So, please, stop this arrogance and look at what is happening at the ground level,” Maken charged.