Congress-BJP in slugfest over Arnab Goswami arrest

VMWare’s Taara lights up path of women returning to work
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest on Wednesday morning sparked a slugfest between the BJP and the Congress with each accusing the other of violating the freedom of press.
A number of senior Cabinet Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Maharashtra Government for the arrest while the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Congress President Sonia Gandhi of bringing “mafia Raj to India from Italy”.
Congress, on its part, attacked the BJP for its “selective outrage” over the arrest of one journalist while suppressing media freedom in general.
According to Home Minister Amit Shah, Goswami’s arrest is a reminder of the Emergency and it will be opposed.
“Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of State power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the fourth pillar of democracy. It reminds us of Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,” Shah tweeted.
BJP held a press conference at its headquarters with party spokesperson Sambit Patra describing Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a “leader of the Italian mafia”.
“Freedom of speech is our fundamental right. Italian origin leader of Congress party brings mafia style politics to India. As far as the leader of this Italian mafia is concerned, she is none other the one whose father was Mussolini’s right hand man.
She is establishing mafia Raj in India,” charged Patra.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the BJP’s “selective outrage” with regard to press freedom was shocking.
“Why are they silent when Prashant Kanojia is jailed for a number of months just because he exposed a scam where children were being served salt and chappati in Mirzapur?” the spokesperson asked, referring to the journalist arrested by the UP Police.
Addressing a press conference, she raised other instances of suppression of free media and curbs on individual journalists by the BJP Government at the Centre and in the States.
“Why is the BJP selectively silent when sedition charges are slapped against journalists and when a case has been filed against (Scroll) journalist Supriya Sharma because she exposed the pathetic state of affairs in a village in Varanasi. And when a reporter who exposed the PPE kit scam in Uttar Pradesh is jailed and faces serious sedition charges instead of action been taken against those responsible for the scam,” she said.
“So this selective outrage is extremely unwarranted, is shameful and they (the BJP) should be ashamed of saying anything,” she said.
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...