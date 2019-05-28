Congress bracing itself for post-Rahul phase

With efforts to placate Rahul Gandhi and make him withdraw his resignation not yielding the desired results till Tuesday, the Congress is readying it self for post-Gandhi phase.

On Tuesday too, Gandhi reiterated his position and communicated the same to a host of leaders who tried to reach out to him. His family, including his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is also supporting his move.

A senior Congress leader told BusinessLine that the CWC may meet again soon to discuss the possibilities for finding a replacement for Rahul Gandhi. Senior leaders have also understood that the first family of the party has problems with the top leadership of the party.

Priyanka supports move

“During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi said Congress ke hathyare (those who murdered the Congress) are sitting in this room. We were stunned at such a statement from her. Rahul Gandhi also spoke from his heart. I wondered how one person can be so honest,” the senior leader said. Vehemently supporting her brother, Priyanka Gandhi also reportedly suggested that the replacement for Rahul Gandhi can be found within one or two months so that the BJP does not take an advantage of the situation.

The discussions on replacements include two options. If Rahul Gandhi is not ready to give one more month for the party, senior leaders such as AK Antony or Ghulam Nabi Azad could be assigned the post. If he is willing to continue, the party can appoint one or two working presidents or form a panel of people to look at the routine organisational duties. Another source in the CWC said Rahul feels that the structure of the Congress has become like a fossil and it will be difficult for him to move it in the fight against the RSS-led Sangh Parivar. Some leaders feel that Rahul should at least accept the party’s Parliamentary leadership so that he can fight the RSS without having any organisational charge in the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi led a lonely battle. He had to deal with even District Congress Committees during the campaigning. Whatever he said in the meeting was 100 per cent correct,” a leader said.

Rahul Gandhi specifically named leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and P Chidambaram in the meeting and said they were more keen on the victory of their children than the fight against the BJP. On Rafale deal, too, the Congress President felt let down by his colleagues as he led the campaign alone.

Requests to continue

Apart from Congress leaders, several alliance partners and leaders of other parties also demanded Rahul to continue in the post. DMK’s MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janta Dal’s Lalu Prasad Yadav and actor Rajnikant urged Rahul to continue.

“Rahul’s offer to resign is suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India,” Yadav said in Twitter.