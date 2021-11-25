National

Congress calls Sangma a ‘traitor’ after MLA exodus to TMC

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2021

Mukul Sangma   -  PTI

Meghalaya leader reportedly resents free hand given to PCC president Pala

The Congress seems to be taken aback by the decision of 12 of its 17 MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly, led by Congress Legislative Party leader Mukul Sangma, to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Sangma had met Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders a week ago to assess the political situation in the State after the bypolls.

Sangma was apparently unhappy over the party high command’s decision to give a free hand to the newly appointed PCC president and MP Vincent H Pala. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore is said to have mediated between Sangma and the TMC. Several former Congress leaders had also joined the TMC recently.

The Congress called Sangma a “traitor”. “Seven days back Sangma promised that he will work as loyal congressman and yesterday he betrays the Congress,” said Congress MP Manickam Tagore. He said the Congress was the party that gave him everything, yet he betrayed it. “Meghalaya will teach a lesson to traitor Mukul,” Tagore added.

Published on November 25, 2021

