Congress comes up with seven-point solution to exit lockdown

The Congress questioned the extension of lockdown for two more weeks and said neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor any single officer of the Government of India came forward to announce the decision. The party said the nation was not acquainted of the way ahead or enlightened about the time limit by the government.

The party's media-in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, asked the Centre to explain the aim of lockdown 3.0. “What is the purpose, the objective and the strategy?” he asked and added whether there will be a lockdown 4.0 and lockdown 5.0 in the future. “When will it end completely?” he said.

He said the Centre must explain the goalpost to deal with Coronavirus and economic pandemic. “What are the achievable goals by 17th of May, 2020 as decided by the Modi Government to deal with the infection, livelihood challenges and huge economic crisis? What concrete and positive steps will be initiated by 17th of May?" he said and asked the Centre to specify the exit strategy from Lockdown 3.0. “What is the road map, not only for harvesting and grant of MSP to the farmers but also for sowing of the next kharif crops and availability of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides? What are the arrangements for ensuring livelihood and ration for over 40 crore urban and village poor and labourers? What is the relief package for 4.25 crore MSMEs generating 11 crore employment?” he said.

Offering seven-point solutions, the Congress said Modi Government should ensure free travel in sanitised trains for stranded migrant labourers within a period of 15 days. "This should be treated as the first responsibility of the Government," he said. Secondly, Surjewala said, poor labourers and farmers be given ₹7,500 through direct benefits transfer. "In addition thereto, 10 kg foodgrains (wheat or rice), one kg pulses and half kg sugar be given per person per family for sustenance," he said.

Thirdly, he said, entire crops be procured at MSP and payment should be made within 24 hours. “Entire outstanding amount, be it of the sugarcane farmers or others be cleared within seven days. All recoveries of the farmers should be deferred for one year and interest waived,” he said.

The party reiterated that a ₹two lakh crore package should be given for 4.25 crore MSMEs. “Job & Pay Protection Package be ensured for the entire middle class & salaried class so that rampant termination of jobs and unprecedented cut on salaries can be checked,” Surjewala said.

He demanded that Corona testing should be increased multiple times and Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) be immediately provided to the doctors, nurses and health workers besides giving them special financial package. “Government of India should put an immediate stop on the wasteful expenditure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should put an embargo without delay on the ₹20,000 crore Central Vista Beatification Project, ₹ 1,10,000 crore Bullet Train Project, Purchase of Special Aircraft worth ₹8,458 crore for travel of the Prime Minister, besides cutting wasteful expenditure by 30 per cent. The money so saved should be utilized for giving a ₹lakh crore package to the States to fight Corona and its after effects as also sector specific packages," he added.