Congress confident of settling issues in Opposition camp

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The Congress, which is struggling to keep the Opposition alliance in Bihar united, said on Friday that people’s ire against the Nitish Kumar government will reflect in the election.
The party said it will play a key role in cementing a strong alliance of like-minded parties and hoped that the differences with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha, who has demanded a leadership change in RJD, will be amicably settled.
Congress general secretary in charge of the State Shaktisinh Gohil said the main issues are unemployment, farmers’ problems and the law and order situation.
He said the ruling alliance is trying to score political points out of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
He said it was the Congress who demanded a CBI probe into to the death of Rajput. “But the BJP and JD(U) are trying to gain political mileage out of an unfortunate incident,” he added.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a huge package for the States but it is revealed through RTI that not a single rupee has been given to the State.
He said people want to get freedom from the NDA government in the State.
Gohil said attempts to cut the votes of Opposition using small parties will be rejected by the people.
“The voters of Bihar are very intelligent. They know who is going to cut whose votes,” Gohil said on Friday.
