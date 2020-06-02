Congress dares Centre to explain what its package holds for farmers

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
Not once did the Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk of gratitude to farmers, charged the Congress, demanding Modi explain what the farmers get in the ₹20-lakh-crore relief package announced by the Centre.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said 11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. “One-third of them are closing down permanently. It’s criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately,” he said.
The Party’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar said the Prime Minister gave such advice to the farmers, that one should not even give to their enemy- to take a loan. “He does not know that by the time he finished his 45-minute-long mann ki baat, another farmer would have committed suicide due to debt,” Jakhar said addressing reporters through video conferencing here on Tuesday.
He said the farmers got a shock with BJP government’s decision on Monday. “The farmer is playing the role of ‘unknown warrior’ in the Corona crisis and no cognizance was taken of them. No tributes were paid- no one clapped, beat utensils or lit candles for the farmer. Despite this, the farmer has produced a bumper crop. For this, the Congress party on behalf of the country, salutes our farmers,” he said.
He said paddy production last year was 117.47 million tonnes but government procurement at MSP was 42.6 mt.
“Production of toor dal was 3.5 mt and procurement at MSP was 0.16 mt; production of moong dal was 2.35 mt, procurement- 0.29 mt; urad production was 3.26 million procurement 0.42 mt. Peanut production was 13.7 mt, procurement 20,000 tonnes. When the farmer does not get MSP, why announce new MSP?” Jakhar asked.
He asked the Centre to discuss with farmers and State governments if it wants to improve the situation.
“The largest displacement in India after partition has taken place. Migrant labourers are walking home. Due to this, the earlier paddy transplanting which used to be ₹3,000 per acre, became ₹6,000,” he said.
The Left parties too criticised the Centre. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the announcement was yet another example of “falsehood and spin”. “The claim is that MSP is increased by an unprecedented 50 per cent. Truth is: Increase is measly, less than inflation costs. Burden on our annadatas will double. Modi government alone will be responsible for rising tragic distress suicides,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The June futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...