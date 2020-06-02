Congress dares Centre to explain what its package holds for farmers

Not once did the Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk of gratitude to farmers, charged the Congress, demanding Modi explain what the farmers get in the ₹20-lakh-crore relief package announced by the Centre.

‘MSMEs too hit’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said 11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. “One-third of them are closing down permanently. It’s criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately,” he said.

The Party’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar said the Prime Minister gave such advice to the farmers, that one should not even give to their enemy- to take a loan. “He does not know that by the time he finished his 45-minute-long mann ki baat, another farmer would have committed suicide due to debt,” Jakhar said addressing reporters through video conferencing here on Tuesday.

He said the farmers got a shock with BJP government’s decision on Monday. “The farmer is playing the role of ‘unknown warrior’ in the Corona crisis and no cognizance was taken of them. No tributes were paid- no one clapped, beat utensils or lit candles for the farmer. Despite this, the farmer has produced a bumper crop. For this, the Congress party on behalf of the country, salutes our farmers,” he said.

He said paddy production last year was 117.47 million tonnes but government procurement at MSP was 42.6 mt.

“Production of toor dal was 3.5 mt and procurement at MSP was 0.16 mt; production of moong dal was 2.35 mt, procurement- 0.29 mt; urad production was 3.26 million procurement 0.42 mt. Peanut production was 13.7 mt, procurement 20,000 tonnes. When the farmer does not get MSP, why announce new MSP?” Jakhar asked.

He asked the Centre to discuss with farmers and State governments if it wants to improve the situation.

“The largest displacement in India after partition has taken place. Migrant labourers are walking home. Due to this, the earlier paddy transplanting which used to be ₹3,000 per acre, became ₹6,000,” he said.

The Left parties too criticised the Centre. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the announcement was yet another example of “falsehood and spin”. “The claim is that MSP is increased by an unprecedented 50 per cent. Truth is: Increase is measly, less than inflation costs. Burden on our annadatas will double. Modi government alone will be responsible for rising tragic distress suicides,” he said.