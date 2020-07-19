Rajasthan crisis: Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s resignation

The Rajasthan crisis has turned into a political battle between the Congress and the BJP as the Congress demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday. The Ashok Gehlot Government has also started efforts to convene a brief session of the Assembly, where a trust vote is likely to be sought by the Congress-led Government.

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, senior party leader and spokesman Ajay Maken said Shekhawat should quit on moral grounds for his alleged interventions to unseat the Gehlot Government. “If Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is claiming that it is not his voice and the reference in the audio clip is of some other Gajendra Singh, then why is he afraid of giving his voice samples,” Maken asked.

Maken said Police in Haryana and Delhi are protecting rebel MLAs stationed at a resort near Manesar and the Centre is threatening opponents in the name of the CBI. “If the BJP has no role in it, then why the MLAs took shelter in the party-ruled Haryana,” Maken asked.

Meanwhile, Gehlot met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra with an indication that the session may be convened soon. “The decision on when and how the floor test will happen, it has to be taken by the Chief Minister and the Government. It is the CM’s discretion to move forward when required and if it is required,” Maken added.

The Rajasthan High Court had given the rebel MLAs time till Tuesday to file their replies to the notice issued by Speaker CP Joshi. The Congress had indicated that the rebels are no more welcome into the party. The party had suspended two senior MLAs.