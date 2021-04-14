National

Congress enters into digital media space, launches INC TV

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 14, 2021

Mallikarjun Kharge addresses mediapersons after launching INC TV, in New Delhi   -  PTI

The party said the intention is to to develop content that is “unbiased, fearless and critical” of the authorities

To make a mark in the digital media space, the Congress launched its own platform, INC Television, here on Wednesday. The platform will be fully operational for eight hours from April 24. The party said the intention is to to develop content that is “unbiased, fearless and critical” of the authorities. The party decided to launch the platform on the birthday of BR Ambedkar and said that a team of committed journalists and conscious citizens will work for it. The party said the platform will “report facts accurately, precisely and honestly”.

‘Spread ideology’

Inaugurating the platform, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the new product will help in spreading the ideology of the party. He added that the Narendra Modi government is trying to unsettle the ideology proposed by BR Ambedkar through our Constitution. “It is Modi’s routine to scare people. They have created fear among journalists, political leaders and social activists. On one side, they create fear and on the other side attacks against Dailts and minorities are on the rise. Constitutional institutions are also not spared,” he said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that India’s atmosphere is now of individual worship, mental slavery and lack of logical thinking. “This government promotes only content that praises it. INC Television will be different here,” he claimed.

Published on April 14, 2021

Indian National Congress
