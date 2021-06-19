Congress in Karnataka launches ‘Vaccinate Karnataka’ campaign for children

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
With an aim of preventing the imminent dangers of Covid-19’s third wave striking the state, Congress party in Karnataka launched the ‘Vaccinate Karnataka’ campaign involving children.
“The campaign is a social media video contest for children to make videos urging adults to get vaccinated,” said a release issued by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar.
Also read: Congress in Karnataka announces ₹100 crore plan to procure vaccines directly
Shivakumar called upon the students to prompt parents and others to get vaccinated and curb the further spread of Covid.
The party has invited over 95 lakh students from all schools across the state to make a social media video about the Covid-19 vaccination. The 100 best videos will be given an Android tablet each and all the participants will be given a ‘Covid Heroes’ certificate.
“Students from all parts of Karnataka are free to participate in this competition and they can share their videos with us through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka so that we can view and examine them,” explained Shivakumar, and added that this competition aims to inject the positive message in society of getting vaccinated.
To participate in the contest, children need to post a two-minute video on social media platforms with the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka and then submit a form at www.vaccinatekarnataka.in.
“Nobody persuades adults like children do. When children tell their parents to get vaccinated, they won’t say no. That is why we have launched this campaign to spread awareness in society about Covid-19 vaccination,” said Shivakumar.
“The children of Karnataka are very creative. I want them to find creative ways of spreading a positive message for taking the vaccine. Use song, dance, poetry, drama, art, humour, or anything you like, to create a video. In the video, you must tell why all adults should take the vaccine,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...