Congress in Karnataka launches ‘Vaccinate Karnataka’ campaign for children

With an aim of preventing the imminent dangers of Covid-19’s third wave striking the state, Congress party in Karnataka launched the ‘Vaccinate Karnataka’ campaign involving children.

“The campaign is a social media video contest for children to make videos urging adults to get vaccinated,” said a release issued by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar.

Also read: Congress in Karnataka announces ₹100 crore plan to procure vaccines directly

Shivakumar called upon the students to prompt parents and others to get vaccinated and curb the further spread of Covid.

The party has invited over 95 lakh students from all schools across the state to make a social media video about the Covid-19 vaccination. The 100 best videos will be given an Android tablet each and all the participants will be given a ‘Covid Heroes’ certificate.

“Students from all parts of Karnataka are free to participate in this competition and they can share their videos with us through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka so that we can view and examine them,” explained Shivakumar, and added that this competition aims to inject the positive message in society of getting vaccinated.

To participate in the contest, children need to post a two-minute video on social media platforms with the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka and then submit a form at www.vaccinatekarnataka.in.

“Nobody persuades adults like children do. When children tell their parents to get vaccinated, they won’t say no. That is why we have launched this campaign to spread awareness in society about Covid-19 vaccination,” said Shivakumar.

“The children of Karnataka are very creative. I want them to find creative ways of spreading a positive message for taking the vaccine. Use song, dance, poetry, drama, art, humour, or anything you like, to create a video. In the video, you must tell why all adults should take the vaccine,” he added.