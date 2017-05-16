Congress indicates it may support a second term for Pranab Mukherjee

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee, the Congress said the country needs just such a leader in the highest office to uphold the democratic principles as enshrined in the Constitution.

The principal Opposition party qualified its support by adding that Mukherjee comes from the “pedigree of a thought process and an ideology that has been a centre point of the country from its formation until today, and would be so in the future.”

The Congress leadership has been holding discussions with leaders of various non-NDA parties on the possibilities of a united Opposition candidate. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a closed-door interaction with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the issue. After some initial hesitation, Banerjee’s party had supported Mukherjee in 2012 for the top post of the country.

Banerjee, during the meeting, apparently supported the idea of a joint Opposition candidate and criticised the Centre’s failure to come up with a name that can evolve consensus for the post.

“We want the entire Opposition to get together and come out with a consensus candidate who will be good for the country,” she told reporters, adding that no name was discussed in the meeting. “There are so many political equations. We will talk together, we will discuss together. We will prefer a consensus candidate who will work for the country and will be a better candidate for the country,” she added.

The Gandhis had met Nitish Kumar, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav and Omar Abdullah, among others, recently.

Opposition circles also indicated that the ongoing cases could be a tool by the BJP to split the emerging unity among the Opposition parties on the Presidential elections. “In a democracy, it is not right to jail or book opponents by lodging false cases and using investigative agencies such as the CBI against them,” Banerjee, said giving a clear indication of what is in their minds.

Banerjee said if the Opposition wanted, it could set aside differences for this purpose. “There is still time and we will meet again. But the government should also take the initiative for a consensus candidate,” she said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the posts of President and Vice-President are intrinsic to India’s democratic set-up as the President is also the protector of the Constitution. “It is also the role of the President and Vice-President to counsel the government when it loses its way. So bereft of political partisanship, you need... an individual who will be able to uphold the highest principles as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.