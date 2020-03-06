Congress leader raises MPs’ suspension, but pick-pocket analogy leaves many squirming

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
The Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday said the suspension of seven party MPs from the House for disrupting proceedings was like sending a pickpocket to the gallows, only to be panned by Union minister Pralhad Joshi who termed the analogy strange and unfortunate.
Chowdhury’s pickpocket remark, meant to criticise the government’s move to suspend the Congress members, left many party MPs visibly embarrassed and others in splits.
Arguing against the suspension of the seven Congress members for the remainder of the Budget Session, Chowdhury said: “Jeb-katua ko phansi ke takhte pe nahi chadaya ja sakta hai (a pickpocket cannot be sent to the gallows),” and demanded that the suspension be revoked. He said the punishment was “disproportionate” and should be reversed.
He said the party members regard the Chair as “the Pope of the Vatican” and had never dishonoured it.
Latching on to Chowdhury’s remarks, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said, “It is strange to compare the suspended MPs with pickpockets. It is most unfortunate...”
Justifying the action against Congress MPs, Joshi said snatching papers from the Speaker’s table had never happened in the House in its history of more than 70 years.
Referring to incidents when the BJP was in the Opposition, Joshi said former Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha LK Advani would stop MPs from doing anything that did not suit the dignity of the House.
The House has witnessed uproarious scenes since the Budget Session reconvened on March 2 with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence that claimed at least 53 lives.
During a discussion on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, an RLP member made some controversial remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members, triggering a strong reaction from Congress members.
While protesting the remarks, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi pulled papers from the Speaker’s table and flung them in the air. Gogoi and six other MPs were suspended from the House for the remainder of the Session.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...