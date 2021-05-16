Congress leader Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from Covid-19

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav (46) passed away on Sunday. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 and was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Pune.
He had tested Covid- 19 negative after 19 days he was infected, but was kept under medical observation and was being treated for pneumonia. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala announced Satav’s demise on Twitter.
Satav was Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party in Gujarat and was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.
He started his political career as Panchayat member in his home town of Hingoli district. He became Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Youth President in 2008 and was elected as a member of the State legislature in 2009. In 2014 he was elected as Member of Parliament and in July 2020 he was elected to Rajya Sabha.
Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Very sorry to hear about the sad demise of Rajiv Satav RS MP from Maharashtra. A young vocal and conscientious political leader. An irreparable loss to Congress. A personal loss to me. Our condolences to the Family. May his Soul rest in Peace”.
Another senior Congress leader K C Venugopal tweeted, “Congress has lost its frontline warrior, CWC Member, M.P, most promising young leader and a dear friend, Sh. Rajiv Satav today. I am devastated by the irreparable loss. Party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect & immense popularity. My heartfelt condolences !”
