Congress leader Tarun Gogoi in ‘very critical’ condition

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi remained “very critical” on Sunday, although he responded to a longer duration of dialysis, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Congress veteran’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon, following multi-organ failure and he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing.
Sarma said the doctors had initially planned for four hours of dialysis, but they could continue for six hours.
“Because of this six-hour dialysis, a lot of toxic elements could be taken out from his body. We can say this is a positive sign,” he told reporters at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where Gogoi is admitted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about his health, said his son Gaurav Gogoi.
Visiting the hospital at night and holding a meeting with senior doctors, Sarma said they will observe the veteran politician on Monday for any positive impact of the dialysis.
“Luckily, we received a new machine on Saturday that can conduct dialysis if a patient is on ventilation. His dialysis was done through that new machine. Two units of blood were also given to him,” he added.
When asked if the condition has improved following his eye movement in the morning, the Minister said the negligible body movements were seen because the effect of the sedatives was low at that time.
“His condition is very critical and serious. Doctors will try for dialysis on Monday as well for emitting the toxic materials,” said Sarma, the former cabinet colleague of Gogoi.
