Congress leader urges Centre to postpone JEE exams due to Covid pandemic

While the corona crisis is still serious, the Modi Government is adamant on conducting JEE and other examinations. Lakhs of students and their parents are worried about their health and safety but the Centre is not ready to change the exams schedules even in such a critical situation. A state-wide agitation will be organised on Friday to demand postponement of the exams, said State Congress President and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday.

Congress party workers will hold agitation in front of central government offices in all districts of Maharashtra at 11 am against the arbitrary decisions. Thorat will also join the agitation in Mumbai, a media statement said.

The Modi government is pushing the students into a big crisis by forcing them to go to the examination centres. That too at a time when a large number of corona patients are being found every day, students lives are at stake. Transportation to the examination centres has also not been arranged. With over eight-and a-half lakh students sitting for the JEE exams, the fear of corona infection cannot be ruled out if such a large number of students come together for the exams, Thorat said in the statement.