Congress leaders chalk out strategy for Budget Session

PTI | Updated on: Mar 13, 2022
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and others speak to media after meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, at Janpath in New Delhi.

New Delhi,  Mar 13 (PTI) Top Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi.  "We discussed the issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said.

Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group is held before every session of Parliament.

The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8.

Published on March 13, 2022
