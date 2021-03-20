Congress led UDF releases ‘People’s’ manifesto, promises 5 lakh homes to poor

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Saturday released a ‘People's Manifesto’ for the April 6 assembly polls, promising ₹2,000 monthly pension to homemakers, five kg free rice to all white card holders and five lakh homes to the poor.
A special law to protect the traditions of the Sabarimala lord Ayyappa temple and a Peace and Harmony department on the model of Rajasthan, has also been promised by the UDF.
Reaching out to the vast majority of women voters, the front has assured a two-year age relaxation for mothers appearing for examinations for government jobs.
Housewives aged between 40-60, who do not come under the Nyay scheme, the minimum income guarantee programme launched by the Congress in 2019, would be entitled to the ₹2,000 monthly pension.
Free food kits to those who had been affected by Covid-19 and no bill hospitals are among the other schemes of the front, Benny Behanan MP, chairman of the manifesto committee, said.
The ruling LDF had also announced pension for homemakers and had hiked the social security pension to ₹2,500 from the present ₹1,600.
