Congress MLA’s tirade against party leaves leaders red-faced

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a show-cause notice to senior Congress leader and Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig.

KPCC General Secretary V Ghorpade on Tuesday issued a notice to Baig for his tirade against the Congress, AICC leader KC Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundurao.

The Congress has initiated strict action against Baig for violating party orders to not air views in public and for his outburst before the media.

Ghorpade in his notice said, “By making statements before the media and causing discomfort to the party by expressing your displeasure publicly, you have violated the party’s principles. Your conduct has dented party’s prestige.”

The notice further said, “On failing to reply within a week to the notice, a disciplinary action will be taken against you.”

Baig, a four-time MLA who represents Shivajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, is a senior Muslim leader. In his first such outburst against the party, Baig said, “Siddaramaiah’s arrogance, his indulgence in dividing religion and blaming particular religious leaders, and his style of functioning have contributed for the party’s debacle in the 2014 Assembly election and now in the Lok Sabha polls as per the exit poll prediction.”

He further demanded resignation of Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao for owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance. “If they have any morality, both leaders should step down instead of waiting for us to demand their resignation.”

Baig said, “I am pained after reading exit poll survey report. As a Congress worker, I am expressing my opinion on behalf of all party workers, who were disappointed over the party’s poor performance only because of the arrogance shown by some leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao”.

Baig also came down heavily on AICC leader Venugopal and termed him a ‘buffoon’.