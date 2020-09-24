Congress moves no-confidence motion against BSY led BJP govt

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
The Opposition party in Karnataka has moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri admitted the notice on no-confidence motion given by the Congress and has alloted time on Friday or Saturday for the discussion. The no-confidence motion was signed by 23 members of the Congress.
Reacting to the Congress party’s move, the saffron party termed it as a political gimmick and said the opposition party lacks numbers.
Amidst chaos, the BJP moved Industrial Disputes and Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2020. The Bill is to change existing labour laws and increase the total number of hours of overtime work upto 125 hours in a quarter (three months) in the public interest.
The Bill was considered necessary for amending the Industrial Dispute Act, 1947; the factories Act of 1948; the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act of 1970 (all central acts) in their application to Karnataka.
Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar introduced the Bill which aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the State.
Revenue Minister R Ashok tabled the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2020, for regularisation of unauthorised use of ‘B’ kharab lands in Bengaluru.
The bill also aims at disposal of pending applications for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation land which are about 10,572 applications in the form of 50 and 1,40,781 applications in the form 53 still pending for disposals. The Bill extended the time limit from April 27, 2020, for another two years.
The Karnataka Contingency Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also tabled in the lower house, for increasing the amount to be paid out of the consolidated fund of the State to the Karnataka Contingency Fund.
The Bill aimed at increasing the Contingency Fund from ₹80 crore to ₹500 crore. The amount was used during the pandemic for providing financial support for various sections of the unorganised sector.
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
