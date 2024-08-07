Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'Caste-based Census'.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: Today I address the urgent need for a caste-based census," Tagore stated.

"The drastic budget cut for the Census to ₹1,309,46 crore from ₹3,768 crore raises concerns about the government's commitment to timely and effective data collection, which is crucial for social justice and targeted welfare for marginalized communities.

The lack of necessary funds impacts the efficacy of this important process. We urge the government to prioritize and complete the caste-based census promptly to ensure social justice and equitable progress," he added.

The Congress party has promised to conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

In the Lok Sabha today, the Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 which was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6, will be taken into consideration and passing.

"Further consideration of the following motion moved by Nirmala Sitharaman on the 6th August 2024 namely, that the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2024- 2025, be taken into consideration.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill be passed," the agenda read.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and is set to conclude on August 12.

