Congress must find a new president at the earliest, says Scindia

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the party needs to “reinvent” itself and stressed on finding a new president “at the earliest”.
“We had never imagined that Rahul Gandhi, who not only led the Congress but also the country’s people, would leave his post. This is a serious time for the Congress,” Scindia told reporters in reply to a question here.
The former union minister said efforts to persuade Gandhi to continue leading the party had failed. “Our effort was to convince Rahulji to continue. But, Rahulji remains firm on whatever decision he takes and I am proud of that. We have to search a new party president. A lot of time has elapsed. Now, we cannot allow more time to pass,” said Scindia, who himself lost the Lok Sabha election from his traditional seat Guna in Madhya Pradesh.
Scindia said the decision on a new Congress chief should be taken “at the earliest” and opportunity given to a leader who can infuse a new energy into the party.
Asked about his name figuring in the race for AICC president, Scindia said, “Deciding about the party president would be a collective decision. The Congress Working Committee would take a decision. We all have to take a decision together,” he said.
Asked about the future role of Gandhi, Scindia said, “Rahul ji will decide his own role. The Congress party wanted to see him as party president but his decision has also to be respected.”
On the way forward for the country’s oldest political party, Scindia, who had resigned as AICC General Secretary citing accountability, said the Congress now needs to reinvent and revive itself. “A time comes when every organisation needs to reinvent and reinvigorate itself and this time has come for the Congress. We must win faith, love and blessings of the people of the country.”
Before talking to reporters in the Vidhan Sabha premises, Scindia watched the proceedings of the state assembly, which is having its monsoon session, for about an hour from the speakers gallery.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...