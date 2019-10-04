Congress no longer taking grassroots-level feedback: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Friday, said the party was no longer taking feedback from the grassroots level and had made the “AICC general secretary in-charge of the State all-powerful”.

A miffed Nirupam, who had announced on Thursday that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was “sidelining” him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.

Speaking to PTI, Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year, said his views had not been considered during the ticket distribution.

Row over ticket distribution

“I have not been assigned any no role in the Assembly poll process. My views have not been considered during (Assembly) ticket distribution in my own Lok Sabha constituency. “There is no respect for me, though I was Mumbai unit president for four years,” the former MP said.

‘Systematic fault’

Attacking the Congress leadership, he said there was a “systematic fault” in the party, adding that “process of getting parallel feedback from the grassroot (workers) has been scrapped”.

“The decision of the AICC general secretary in-charge of the State is final. He has been made all powerful. He can be biased, too,” he said.