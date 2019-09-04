Congress placates Hooda, makes him CLP leader

The Congress high command has pacified the disgruntled Haryana leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by making him legislative party chief, Opposition leader in the Assembly and effectively, the Party’s face for the upcoming Assembly elections.

PCC president Ashok Tanwar, who is considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was replaced by party MP in the Rajya Sabha, Kumari Selja. Tanwar had a running feud with Hooda during his six-year tenure as PCC president.

When asked about Hooda’s recent comments against the Congress and its leadership, AICC general secretary in charge of the State Ghulam Nabi Azad dismissed them ‘as things of the past’. “We are now talking about the future. The new leadership will work together with all the senior leaders,” Azad said.

Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi had recently interacted with CLP leader in the State Kiran Chowdhury and Tanwar on the organisational issues in the State. “Every leader in the Congress has his space and role. We will use the expertise of former CLP leader and former Congress president,” Azad said.

Abrogation of Article 370

Hooda, had organised a massive rally in Rohtak recently, and had reportedly threatened to break away from the party if he is not projected as the chief ministerial candidate. Contrary to the stand of Congress Working Committee, he had supported the BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 and had also said that the Party was o longer the Congress of old and that he is not ready to compromise on issues of national importance.

In an interview to BusinessLine Tanwar had said, “The Party made leaders over a period of few decades. When it comes to paying back to the party and the society, they start talking about their own stand on the issues. In a national party, it is the party’s stand that matters the most. Before speaking anything on public forum, they must think a 100 times and stick to the position of the party.,” .