Congress protests raid employees houses at AICC headquarters

Alleging that the Narendra Modi Government is "obsessed with targeting its political opponents", the Congress said investigating agencies are harassing even the salaried employees of the party.

Reacting sharply to the reports that residences of certain employees at the AICC headquarters were raised, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Centre is trying to divert attention from people's miseries due to economic slowdown.

Sharma said the Centre works with vendetta in mind, selectively identifying and targeting political opponents, it is not only Indian National Congress and its leaders. "In recent year it goes across political parties, but only those parties which are opposed to them whether it is TMC, whether it was TDP, the BSP, the Samajwadi Party, and the list is long.

But when it comes to BJP, which itself is the richest political party in the world," he said citing two reports based on the data available with the Election Commission. "So, almost 99 per cent of the Electoral Bonds have gone to the BJP. The amount in addition to that which has been spent on election. So, it would be in excess of Rs 60,000 crore or in excess of that which the BJP has, from where that money comes. So, there is no targeting when it comes to the BJP, it is slushed with funds, but now they have stooped to a new low," he said.

The former Commerce Minister said on the one hand, the government promotes crony-capitalism; it empties the country’s coffers, ruins the Reserve Bank Contingency Reserve. "This crisis has been created by the government, it is not a question of what we are seeing and I would like to ask a question today – who is the Treasurer of the BJP – the government should disclose and is there a conflict of interest somewhere there. After all the BJP also is the ruling party but a political party registered with the Election Commission of India. We are a rule-based and rule-governed country; same rule applies to the BJP also. They are not above the law of the land. They may think, they are," he said.

The party's frontal organisations, Youth Congress and NSU, held a protest demonstration in front of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence on Saturday.