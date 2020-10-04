Congress steps up protests against farm laws, UP govt

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Comparing Narendra Modi government with the British regime, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said both broke the backbones of farmers to continue in power. He claimed it is Modi’s intention to give control of land to the Ambanis and Adanis.
He said the agriculture sector needs reforms. “But it should not be done by destabilising the current systems,” addressing farmer rallies organised by the Congress in Punjab to protest the three farm reform laws passed recently. The rally, Kheti Bachao Yatra, was addressed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, PCC president Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and senior Congress leaders.
“It was the Congress which created the paradigm of MSP, Food Security and MGNREGA. We will protect it,” he said. Gandhi said shutting down the local market system will take away the employment of lakhs of people. He said the Congress will throw the Bills into dustbin if it comes to power.
Gandhi will meet farmers of Haryana and Punjab during the three day rally, which will end on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Opposition’s protests against the Uttar Pradesh government has gained momentum with more parties joining the cause demanding justice to Hathras rape and murder victim. Former MP and RLD leader Jayant Chowdhury was injured in a lathicharge while speaking to reporters near Hathras.
A delegation of CPI(M)’s mass organisations also met the family members of the victim. The delegation questioned the insensitive manner of the cremation and the police intimidation.
AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said Congress will hold Satyagraha at every district headquarters on Monday demanding justice for the victim.
