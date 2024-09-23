The Congress is unlikely to field its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi in the Haryana assembly elections to avoid a Modi versus Gandhi political discourse.

Party sources stated that by restricting Rahul’s showing, Congress poll managers believe that the campaigning for the October 5 elections for 90 assembly seats will revolve around local issues like the anti-incumbency against the decade-long BJP regime.

So far, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has not addressed a single public rally in the agrarian state, though only ten days remain for the poll campaigning to end.

He has just visited the family of Amit Mann, who was injured in a truck accident in the United States, in a Karnal village on Friday, which the lead opposition party showcased as his concern for illegal migration from the state due to lack of job opportunities.

Party sources stated that it was a considered decision not to push Rahul Gandhi much into electioneering in Haryana assembly elections and leave local satraps like former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also contesting from his tradition seat of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, his MP son Deepender Singh Hooda, MP Kumari Selja and other top party to do the talking for the party.

Sources in the state party unit said he may, however, address a few rallies for which internal discussions are ongoing within the Congress. In comparison, Rahul Gandhi addressed at least three public rallies during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

He spoke at Charkhi Dadri, Mahendraarh, and Sonipath to support party candidates contesting nine out of ten Lok Sabha seats. The Congress managed to win five largely due to the mobilisation of Jats towards the Opposition party and anti-incumbency against former BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s regime. Now, Khattar is a Union Minister.

The open rift between senior Hooda and Kumari Selja has become a cause of worry for Congress as the BJP is now fishing in troubled waters. Khattar has already given open offer to Selja to join the BJP.

A tall Dalit leader, Selja feels sidelined for reasons such as not being allowed to contest the Uklana assembly seat, which weakened her claim for the CM post.

Sources in the state Congress stated that Bhupinder Singh Hooda is said to have prevailed upon the leadership to ensure that she does not get into the fray and that her loyalists do not get tickets for contesting elections.

Selja, who could not get tickets even in her own Lok Sabha constituency of Sirsa, has remained away from campaigning, forcing Rahul Gandhi to ask Ashok Gehlot, who is in charge of the state, to tackle the issue.

Selja ruled out leaving Congress at a media event but did not hold back her anguish at the party ignoring her. “There are always discussions within the party that we cannot share publicly. The party is progressing, and such matters are part of internal decision-making,” Selja said.

Dalits are key to the party’s prospects, as there are 17 reserved assembly constituencies in Haryana.