Congress supporting anti-nationals in Kashmir: Ravi Shankar Prasad

A day after the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir finalised its seat-sharing formula for the District Development Council elections, the BJP upped the ante, calling the participants in the Alliance, that include three former Chief Ministers of the erstwhile State, anti-national and accused the Congress of joining divisive forces.

BJP fielded Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to ask Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they agree with former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s reported statement that he would have no compunction in reaching out to China for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Law Minister asked the Congress Chief whether she supports former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s reported declaration that the Tricolour will not be hoisted in Kashmir till their alliance unfurls the J&K’s erstwhile flag in the region.

‘Congress accountable’

“This Alliance has 10 parties, mainly the PDP and the National Conference, now Congress is also joining them. The stated agenda of this Alliance is to restore Article 370 and Farooq Abdullah has gone to the extent of saying that he will have no problems in seeking China’s help in restoring 370. Mehbooba Mufti has said that they will not hoist the Tricolour till the J&K flag is restored. This is their public stand,” said the Law Minister.

He said, the anti-national stand is being supported by the Congress and its national leadership should be held accountable.

‘Anti-national’

“What they are doing is anti-national. And we want to ask the Congress whether they agree with these stated policies. The Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir who was at Farooq’s residence has reiterated his party’s commitment to the Alliance. He appealed to voters to cast their votes in favour of alliance. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should clearly state whether Article 370 be reinstated? Does it also mean that the Congress supports all the pro-people laws being enacted in J&K be withdrawn? Do they support Farooq Abdullah in getting China’s help in restoring Article 370. Do they support Mehbooba Mufti who says the Tricolour will not be hoisted? Do they support these anti-national sentiments?” he asked.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was formed a day before Parliament annulled Article 370. The Alliance has adopted the flag of the erstwhile State of J&K and aims to restore the special Constitutional status of J&K. The Alliance believes that there is widespread unease in the Valley as well as in Jammu and Ladakh around the new land laws that have done away with the domicile requirement for buying non-agricultural land and easing transfer of agricultural land in J&K. They also believe that the locals fear losing land to outsiders, especially in the peaceful regions of Jammu and Ladakh which has not been given the Schedule VI status to protect its land rights and identity.

The local parties, who are now part of the Alliance, believe that there is increasedlikelihood of outsiders purchasing land in relatively more peaceful Jammu and Ladakh.