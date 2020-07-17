Congress talks tough, claims to have ‘record’ of BJP conspiracy against govt

Beat black marketers with end-to-end drug tracing
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
The Congress seems to have finally decided to close its doors to former president of its Rajasthan unit Sachin Pilot. The party has stepped up its offensive against the rebel MLAs by deciding to file an FIR against union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and by suspending rebel MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh.
Talking to reporters in Jaipur, AICC communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said some audio tapes that have emerged clearly prove that there was a conspiracy to unseat the Ashok Gehlot government.
Surjewala, who earlier had asked Pilot to come back to the party, said on Friday that someone who had wanted to come back may have joined back to the family in a day or two. He also accused one Sanjay Jain, reportedly a businessman close to the BJP, as a conspirator in the plot to destablise Gehlot government.
The BJP and Shekhawat, however, denied the charges. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra citing Surjewala’s earlier statement said the Congress had said that there could be voices of dissent in a family. “The Congress is now trying to suppress this noise through a manufactured audio,” Patra said. “This is not my voice... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe,” Shekhawat said. Rebel Congress MLA Sharma too maintained the voice in the tape is not his and it is manufactured.
Surjewala said the conspiracy to topple the Congress government is clear through the so-called conversation. “This is a black chapter in the history of democracy,” he added. He urged Pilot to make his stand clear publicly about the alleged mention of providing the list of MLAs to BJP’ in the audio tapes.
Meanwhile, based on the Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi’s complaint, a Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police registered an FIR against Shekhawat, Sharma and Jain. Surjewala said Shekhawat should be arrested by obtaining a warrant. “Similar action should also be taken against Sharma and Jain,” he demanded. A team of SOP visited the MLAs in Pilot’s camp who are now at a hotel near Manesar.
Meanwhile, the court allowed four days’ time for the rebel MLAs to reply to Speaker CP Joshi’s notice asking their response to a complaint from Congress seeking their disqualification. Pilot and others had approached the High Court against Joshi’s notice. Joshi was about to take a decision on disqualification on Friday.
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
A look at how the pharma stronghold in Gujarat keeps operations running
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...