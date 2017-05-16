Congress to launch country-wide campaign to ‘expose’ Modi regime

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The Congress has decided to launch a campaign to “expose” the Narendra Modi government as it completes three years at the Centre. The party, stating that the next two years are crucial, said electoral setbacks do not block it from engaging with people.
The young faces of the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and party’s new social media in-charge Divya Spandana, addressed reporters on Tuesday and said the Modi government is surviving on lies and propaganda.‘Regimented thinking’
Scindia said the BJP promised a lot to the people during the 2014 general elections. “People also felt they (BJP) will do something for them. But they now realise this government decides what the people should eat, learn and wear. It tries to push its policies based on a regimented thinking,” he said.
He said the country can go forward only with secular thoughts. “This government shattered the dreams of people. Atrocities against Dalits have increased. The Sangh Parivar is trying for a “ Dalit mukt, Adivasi mukt” India.
“The government was a mute spectator to the statements of ministers and RSS leaders against reservation and Dalits. Atrocities against minorities also increased,” Scindia said, and added that Modi had promised minimum government and maximum governance and instead “maximum government and minimum governance” is taking place. “Universities and independent institutions are under the Centre’s control. The Planning Commission is now an architect of bumper lotteries and draws,” he said.
He said even on important issues such as national security, the Centre does not hear the views of the Opposition. “This is a one-sided government,” Scindia said, and added the Centre did not show any proactive response on the issue of attacks by Pakistani Army along the borders.
Former minister Sachin Pilot said farmers are the most distressed under this government. “They offered 50 per cent cost above the input cost as MSP (minimum support price). But it has not been implemented. Farmer suicides have increased. They want people to discuss controversial or sensational issues, not the reality on the ground,” Pilot said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was also present, said the Congress will launch an extensive country-wide public campaign to expose the falsehood of the BJP.Women’s issues
Spandana said attacks against women have increased in the past three years. “There has been a 22.2 per cent rise in rape cases. Of 660 one-stop centres announced by the UPA government, only 20 were set up. The Nirbhaya fund has not been utilised,” she said, and added the Centre neglected South India.South ‘neglected’
“The Karnataka government asked for ₹47,02 crore for drought relief and got only ₹1,786 crore. Andhra hasn’t received Special Status. No one from the BJP government met the protesting Tamil farmers. The BJP government has refused to transfer ₹1,500 crore that Kerala was entitled to as part of implementing MGNREGS,” she claimed.
