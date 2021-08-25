Congress’s Harish Rawat to talk to disgruntled senior leaders in Punjab

The Congress high command has authorised AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to deal with one more crisis in the State party as four senior ministers express grievances against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The four ministers, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, have also sought an appointment with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to air their grievances against the Chief Minister. They claim the support of more than 20 MLAs and other senior leaders of the party from the State.

Even during the recent accommodation by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu, as PCC president, a good section of Congress leaders in the State had demanded that the party should now start thinking about the next leader and giving prominence to people who came from other parties will do no good for the future of the party.

‘Reward loyalty’

“AAP is growing in the State. The party has to think of original Congress leaders before giving prominence to people such as Sidhu and Amarinder Singh who have spent years in other parties,” a senior leader from the State told BusinessLine. He said Sidhu’s appointment will not make any impact on the resentment of cadre against the government.

They have been asking the State government to ensure punishment to the culprits involved in desecration of holy text in 2015, the arrest of key players in the drug trade and more power subsidies for farmers. These leaders are also critical of Sidhu. They did not support Sidhu when his two advisers made controversial remarks on issues such as Kashmir and Pakistan.

Issues in Chhattisgarh

The high command is also busy in buying peace between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy TS Singh Deo. Apparently, there was an informal agreement that Deo will replace Baghel as Chief Minister after two and a half years. After marathon discussions with former president of the party Rahul Gandhi, the two leaders have decided to bury the hatchet for the time being.