Connect 2020: TN Govt advocates big role for blockchain in e-governance

To provide a suitable environment for developing and maturing the Blockchain ecosystem within the State, the Tamil Nadu Blockchain Policy 2020 has suggested encouraging R&D in Blockchain technology by enabling academic and research institutions, start-ups and enterprises working on Blockchain technology through forums and conferences. It has also suggested spreading awareness about the technology.

The policy was launched today by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami at CII Connect 2020.

Blockchain technology will play a huge role in e-Governance in the near future. It is expected to enable governments to build secure, auditable and efficient government workflows and processes.

Blockchain Backbone

The policy proposes a Statewide Blockchain Backbone that can be used by Government departments and public sector enterprises for building and deploying e-Governance applications. This will enable the Government Departments to deliver services to people securely and efficiently. In addition, the policy charts out regulations and security standards and addresses ethical or legal concerns arising from the technology, says the policy document.

The policy also recommends aiding stakeholders in government departments and bodies in understanding this technology. This should enable them to promote Blockchain and leverage the technology for designing workflows and frameworks. An oversight mechanism is proposed that will govern the Blockchain Initiative and ensure that the goals and objectives of the Policy are met and the Blockchain adoption within Tamil Nadu is successful.

The aim of the policy is to make Tamil Nadu a global leader in Blockchain Technology; and provide faster, efficient, secure and transparent delivery of services to the people of Tamil Nadu by building new e-Governance Blockchain applications and to augment existing Governance workflows and processes with Blockchain.

The policy also aims at creating a set of standards and guidelines to be followed by all Tamil Nadu Government Blockchain implementations to ensure enhanced interoperability, security, ,privacy and uniformity in technology stack across government departments. It also aims at building a mature and self-sustaining Blockchain community to aid the growth of this technology in Tamil Nadu.

The policy provides a high-level plan for introducing and adopting Blockchain technology within Tamil Nadu. The Government plans to implement the technology within the e-Governance system and enable other Government departments and agencies to leverage it to build apps and solutions. The policy aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s prowess in this technology and make it a leader globally and deliver citizen centric services that are faster, efficient and secure, the policy document said.