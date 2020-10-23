Construction of new parliament building to start in December

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
The construction of the new Parliament building will start in December 2020 and is likely to be completed by October 2022.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of the New Parliament House. Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting, .
The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building, the officers mentioned, it added.
During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a monitoring committee to oversee the day-to-day execution of the construction work of the new Building. The Monitoring Committee will include officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CPWD, NDMC and architect/designer of the project.
The new Building will have separate offices for MPs. Among other facilities for the Members, each seat for them in the Chambers will be equipped with digital interfaces.
Besides Chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the new Building will have a ‘Constitution Hall’, which will house the original copy of the Constitution, digital displays for showcasing the country’s democratic heritage, etc.
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...