Construction of new parliament building to start in December

The construction of the new Parliament building will start in December 2020 and is likely to be completed by October 2022.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of the New Parliament House. Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting, .

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building, the officers mentioned, it added.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a monitoring committee to oversee the day-to-day execution of the construction work of the new Building. The Monitoring Committee will include officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CPWD, NDMC and architect/designer of the project.

The new Building will have separate offices for MPs. Among other facilities for the Members, each seat for them in the Chambers will be equipped with digital interfaces.

Besides Chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the new Building will have a ‘Constitution Hall’, which will house the original copy of the Constitution, digital displays for showcasing the country’s democratic heritage, etc.